Sasha Exeter

Lifestyle blogger

My mother...she was always a power-dresser, a corporate woman in the '80s. I was always drawn to her style.

I've always been drawn to Lady Di's style, especially her eveningwear. The column sheath dresses that she would wear for evening events, and she had effortless style for daywear. My mother, I was always drawn to as well growing up in the ‘80s. She was always a power dresser, corporate woman. So I found that very inspiring.

She is very much into jewellery—timeless pieces. I have a few things, a few pieces that I go to everyday when it comes to jewellery and my approach with jewellery is very similar to how I approach my clothing, so it's very minimal and timeless. I like to play a little bit with rings, so I do a little bit of layering there, and I have my go-to watch and usually a necklace that I wear.

My dad purchasing earrings for me is, like a very prominent childhood memory. He was travelling quite a bit for the first decade, 11 years of my life. When he'd return home from all of his travels, his thing for me was to bring home a different pair of earrings. So it was something that I really looked forward to when he would come home—having a new pair of earrings. It was just our way of building a little connection.

Favourite piece of jewellery that I own is actually a horseshoe necklace from Tiffany's: the first gift that my partner gave me when we first started dating. It had a lot of meaning to me at the time because I was going through a string of bad luck. So I thought it was really cute that he thought of such a meaningful gift like the horseshoe to bring more luck to my life. So, it was adorable.

I love giving jewellery as a gift. I give jewellery as a gift to my mom on all major occasions, she makes sure to have it on her list for holidays and Mother's Day and her birthday. When you really know somebody and you're able to give them an exquisite piece of jewellery that you know you love, it just creates a little bit of a connection. And I love to know that she'll wear it every single day and always think of me.

Sasha's Top Looks

  • Jumpsuits have long been a staple in my closet. I love them for their simplicity—when I am stuck on what to wear to an event or dinner party, it's so much easier to pull one garment out of the closet and pair with a few pieces of jewellery and a beautiful pair of shoes. Photo by: Jess Baumung
  • Leather is one of the recurring themes in my closet; you will find shorts, skirts, dresses and pants in that material for just about every season. These items are frequent go-tos of mine because leather transitions so easily from day to night, so I can go from meetings to dinner and still look put-together. Photo by: Jess Baumung
  • In the past, I was pretty basic when it came to my colour palette…neutrals, greys, whites and of course, tons of blacks. But I recently stepped outside of my comfort zone and opted to experiment with bold hues, especially with evening and formal wear. It makes dressing up a bit more fun and it's nice to stand out in a sea of black! Photo by: Jess Baumung
  • We all use different things to motivate us to stay active or get to the gym—one of mine is cute activewear. I am drawn to tights and sports bras with funky prints and bold colours. I feel like it gives me that extra little push to leave my house. After all, looking good while working out is half the battle! Photo by: Jess Baumung
  • I may be an ‘80s baby, but the ‘70s is my favourite decade for fashion. It was the beginning of seeing much shorter hemlines and sky-high heels. This look is one of my faves: it's so fun, flirty and channels that decade’s vibe in a subtle, contemporary way. Photo by: Jess Baumung
  • I have a lot of fun using different proportions when it comes to my wardrobe and throwing in sneakers whenever I can is one of my calling cards. During the spring and summer months, I am often seen wearing crop tops paired with high-waisted pants, skirts and a casual shoe. My partner finds it sexy when I reveal a little sliver of skin in an unexpected way and I do too! Photo by: Jess Baumung

    • Alexander Kenton and Justine Iaboni

    Style & Travel bloggers

    A memorable gift between Justine and I is a ring I got her for her birthday. We chose it together and it suited her style really well; it's great for everyday, but it's also a bit luxe. – Alexander Kenton

    Alex: My personal style is pretty eclectic. It's always changing. I love mixing high and low, and mixing a luxurious piece with, say, like, distressed denim.

    Justine: But you're really good at that, that's kind of what I admire about the way you approach it. You take, you know, inspiration but then you make it your own right away.

    My personal style is kind of based on my mood. That's kind of what will guide what kind of style I feel like vibing. So my style influences come from people that I've seen on the streets of Florence in my travels, as well as I try to look at celebs that I really admire. When I was in my twenties, I loved Victoria Beckham, and now, I really love Rihanna.

    Alex: I find inspiration for my style everywhere. I mean, from the street, from old retro Hollywood stars like James Dean. I love his attitude, and how he comes across in his outfits.

    I love watches. I think that's a great statement piece for men. Bracelets too, stacking them with my watches. One of the most special pieces of jewelry that I own is a watch actually, that my parents got me for my high school graduation. I still wear it to this day and it’s one of my favourites.

    Justine: So I have basically two approaches when it comes to jewellery. Really minimalist—I'll wear like very dainty rings, and a few dainty bracelets, earrings. The other approach is, I'll just wear one huge statement piece, and that will be it.

    The most meaningful piece of jewellery that I've ever received were a pair of diamond stud earrings from my grandmother before she passed away, and when I wear them I feel like she's with me still.

    Alex: A really memorable gift, I would say, between Justine and I, is a ring that I got for her for her birthday, and I feel like it suited her style really well. It’s great for, you know, every day, but it’s also a little bit luxe.

    Alexander and Justine's Top Looks

  • I love the earth-tone/pastel palette and soft layered look happening in streetwear right now. The look is cool, but also super comfortable, which isn’t always the case with new trends.
  • Denim on denim (aka the Canadian tuxedo) is one of my go-to combinations. I like to think it’s a bit of a way to show my national pride too.
  • Rock ‘n’ roll and biker styles are also an aesthetic that I often gravitate towards, especially when there’s a retro spin.
  • I don’t take style inspiration from celebrities too often, but I do like James Dean’s style and essence. His attitude and simple, yet iconic look is so classically cool.
  • This outfit for me is an ideal winter look, even if it isn’t practical at all. I never wear socks!
  • This is a look I wore during a previous Fashion Week in Toronto. I love dressing up for events and am usually more inclined to up the glam factor. You know what they say—there's no such thing as being overdressed!
  • Outerwear is key to defining my style. Not only do I wear a coat probably most days out of the year, but, I love when I can incorporate something bright and fun.
  • I am really known for my casual outfits more than anything. For this look, I layered a sports bra with a plain t-shirt and finished the look with crazy heels but I tried to keep the overall feel very comfortable and approachable, hence the pulled back pony.