I've always been drawn to Lady Di's style, especially her eveningwear. The column sheath dresses that she would wear for evening events, and she had effortless style for daywear. My mother, I was always drawn to as well growing up in the ‘80s. She was always a power dresser, corporate woman. So I found that very inspiring.

She is very much into jewellery—timeless pieces. I have a few things, a few pieces that I go to everyday when it comes to jewellery and my approach with jewellery is very similar to how I approach my clothing, so it's very minimal and timeless. I like to play a little bit with rings, so I do a little bit of layering there, and I have my go-to watch and usually a necklace that I wear.

My dad purchasing earrings for me is, like a very prominent childhood memory. He was travelling quite a bit for the first decade, 11 years of my life. When he'd return home from all of his travels, his thing for me was to bring home a different pair of earrings. So it was something that I really looked forward to when he would come home—having a new pair of earrings. It was just our way of building a little connection.

Favourite piece of jewellery that I own is actually a horseshoe necklace from Tiffany's: the first gift that my partner gave me when we first started dating. It had a lot of meaning to me at the time because I was going through a string of bad luck. So I thought it was really cute that he thought of such a meaningful gift like the horseshoe to bring more luck to my life. So, it was adorable.

I love giving jewellery as a gift. I give jewellery as a gift to my mom on all major occasions, she makes sure to have it on her list for holidays and Mother's Day and her birthday. When you really know somebody and you're able to give them an exquisite piece of jewellery that you know you love, it just creates a little bit of a connection. And I love to know that she'll wear it every single day and always think of me.